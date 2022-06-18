Reviewing BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BE Semiconductor Industries and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.49%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 4.08 $334.13 million $4.35 11.46 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. BE Semiconductor Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 38.71% 56.24% 28.69% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International (Get Rating)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

