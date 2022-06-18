RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.28. 264,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,510,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

