RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.28. 264,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,510,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.86.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
