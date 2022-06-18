Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.36.

In related news, insider Andrew Berger bought 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $65,586.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

