Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.36.
In related news, insider Andrew Berger bought 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $65,586.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
