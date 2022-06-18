Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Shares Down 3.4%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. 2,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

