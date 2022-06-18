Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,539,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

