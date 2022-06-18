Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

ROST opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

