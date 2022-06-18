Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 4,825

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,625 ($56.14) to GBX 4,825 ($58.56) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.90) to GBX 4,136 ($50.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5,342.20.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.62. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $171.13 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

