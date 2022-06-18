Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$56.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDRBF. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.45.

BDRBF stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

