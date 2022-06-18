Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $316.49

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 316.49 ($3.84) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($3.87). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 314 ($3.81), with a volume of 2,161,049 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 307.50. The company has a market capitalization of £960.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.23.
Ruffer Investment Company Profile (LON:RICA)
