Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $316.49

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 316.49 ($3.84) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($3.87). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 314 ($3.81), with a volume of 2,161,049 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 307.50. The company has a market capitalization of £960.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.23.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Ruffer Investment Company Profile (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.