Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives $27.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $584.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.