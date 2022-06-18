Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on R. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.67.

R stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

