Ryo Currency (RYO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $517.00

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $726,632.14 and $517.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,192.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.77 or 0.05214503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00024523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00235031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00609146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00541154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00070407 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 38,747,142 coins and its circulating supply is 38,629,830 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

