Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Capitalization Reaches $666,965.35

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $666,965.35 and $398.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18,386.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $950.78 or 0.05171233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00027380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00248726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.60 or 0.00623317 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00549684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00072597 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 38,755,862 coins and its circulating supply is 38,638,550 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

