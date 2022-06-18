SAM Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,291,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,591,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 443,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after buying an additional 129,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB opened at $52.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $86.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

