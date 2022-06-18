SAM Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after buying an additional 55,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,226,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,528. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.61. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

