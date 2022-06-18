SAM Advisors LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

FXC opened at $75.06 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

