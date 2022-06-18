Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

Shares of IOT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,193,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.