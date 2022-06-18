Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) is Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bancorp comprises 2.4% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.19% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SASR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 503,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

