Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

SANM stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.