Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.26. Approximately 28,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,119,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.
SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($122.92) to €119.00 ($123.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 307.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 223,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 168,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,620,000 after purchasing an additional 264,840 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.