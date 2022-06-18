Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.26. Approximately 28,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,119,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($122.92) to €119.00 ($123.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 307.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 223,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 168,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,620,000 after purchasing an additional 264,840 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

