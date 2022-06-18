SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises about 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SAP by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.92. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($158.33) to €142.00 ($147.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.
About SAP (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.