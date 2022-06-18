SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises about 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SAP by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.92. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($158.33) to €142.00 ($147.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

