Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.64 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

