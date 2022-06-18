Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($47.58) to GBX 3,720 ($45.15) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($42.48) to GBX 3,400 ($41.27) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 3,850 ($46.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,628.50.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.