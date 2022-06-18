Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.