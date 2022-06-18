Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

