Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.05. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

