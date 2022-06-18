Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 73,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 544,687 shares.The stock last traded at $31.31 and had previously closed at $32.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

