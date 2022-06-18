Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

