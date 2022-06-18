Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s 6th Largest Position

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,957 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $33,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 3,558,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.