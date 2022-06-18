Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

