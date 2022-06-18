Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Shares Down 1%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Scientific Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

