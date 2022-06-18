Scorpio Tankers’ (STNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.81.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $37.71.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.