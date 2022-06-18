Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.25.

SMG stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $198.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

