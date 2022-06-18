Secret Price Tops $0.94 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004593 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $153.23 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00211547 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003668 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001379 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009287 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00411006 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.