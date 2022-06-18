Security Financial Services INC. Invests $239,000 in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 113,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

