Security Financial Services INC. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after buying an additional 803,003 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after buying an additional 569,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.06.

