Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $45.01 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

