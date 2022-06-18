Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SELB. StockNews.com cut Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Selecta Biosciences from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $188.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 521,993 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $11,892,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

