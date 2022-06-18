Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE SQNS opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,333 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $3,369,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,352,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

