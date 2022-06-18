Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.03. 110,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,651,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after buying an additional 121,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,988,000 after buying an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,783 shares during the period. Finally, Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $22,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.