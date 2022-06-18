Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MMAG stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Thursday. musicMagpie has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 194 ($2.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £53.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.55.

In related news, insider Ian Storey bought 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £49,523.76 ($60,108.95).

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

