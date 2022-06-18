Short Interest in Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Increases By 32.1%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACGPF opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. Accell Group has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Accell Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

