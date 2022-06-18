Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Drops By 18.8%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 764,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of -0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.