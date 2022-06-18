Short Interest in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Grows By 21.9%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 705,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RERE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. 369,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,712. ATRenew has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

