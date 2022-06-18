Short Interest in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Drops By 18.6%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

BANC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Banc of California by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Banc of California by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,343. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

