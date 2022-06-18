Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Grows By 27.6%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

