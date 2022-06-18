Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Drops By 19.9%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.2 days.

ECIFF opened at $8.85 on Friday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

About Electricité de France (Get Rating)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.