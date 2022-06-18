Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Drops By 19.9%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.2 days.
ECIFF opened at $8.85 on Friday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.
About Electricité de France (Get Rating)
