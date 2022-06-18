Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Grows By 28.8%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,115.0 days.

GDIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $36.84 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

