Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Decreases By 20.0%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.0 days.

HLKHF stock remained flat at $$69.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $77.28.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

