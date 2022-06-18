Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Declines By 19.7%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,720,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 20,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get JD.com alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 28,553,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,757,755. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.